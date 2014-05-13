Hudson River ferry service launching

It will run between Pier 84 at West 44th Street and Brookfield Place.

A new ferry service for Manhattanites will set sail on Monday, bringing riders along the Hudson River.

New York Water Taxi is launching a north-south service on mornings and evenings next week to run between Pier 84 in Hudson River Park at West 44th Street and Brookfield Place at Brookfield Place’s World Financial Center.

The ferry will connect residents coming to Manhattan’s Hudson Yards development on the far west side to theFinancial District. The ride — which only run on weekdays — will cost $4.50 one way and $8 round-trip, lasting about 15 minutes, a rep for New York Water Taxi said.