Thousands of ride-hail drivers signed a petition Thursday calling for an increase in driver pay, according to a New York City-based driver’s guild.

The Independent Drivers Guild, which represents about 60,000 drivers, said 73 percent of New York City drivers who have been in the business for at least a year are less financially stable than they were before taking the job. The guild represents more than 45,000 drivers in New York City.

The petition — which more than 8,000 drivers have signed — proposes a minimum pay raise of 37 percent for drivers of services like Uber and Lyft.

“After offering attractive rates at the outset, Uber and Lyft repeatedly reduced driver pay and hiked their cut of each fare, violating and voiding rider and driver agreements again and again,” said Ryan Price, executive director of the Independent Drivers Guild. “They have slashed the earning potential for drivers dramatically, and redirected the profits from New Yorkers’ labor out of our community and into the coffers of privately held multinational corporations.”

The guild said the pay raise would translate to a driver taking home about $20 for a $27 UBERx ride, as opposed to the just-over $14 they currently take home for the same ride.

The proposal also includes a cap on commissions for the companies — which they say would prevent price gouging — and paying drivers for their return trips back to the city.

Representatives for Uber and Lyft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.