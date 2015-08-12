New transit president will run subways and buses

Ferrara will take over for Carmen Bianco, who retires on Aug. 21.

A new president will take charge of the city’s transit system later this month, the MTA said Tuesday.

James Ferrara, who currently is in charge of the MTA’s bridge and tunnel crossings, will take over when current New York City Transit president Carmen Bianco retires on Aug. 21.

He will run that agency when the MTA searches both internationally and internally for a new leader to run its subway and bus system. New York City Transit is also in charge of Access-a-Ride, which provides rides for passengers with disabilities.

“Running MTA New York City Transit is one of the most complicated and critical jobs in the entire MTA,” said Chairman Thomas Prendergast in a statement. “And Jim’s excellent judgment and strong managerial skills make me confident the agency will be in good hands while we find Transit’s next permanent President.”

Donald Spero, an executive vice president at MTA Bridges and Tunnels, will run his agency during that time.