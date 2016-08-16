JFK runways, airfield to get upgrades with millions in federal funding

New York senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand said the runways at JFK will get critical upgrades. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

The runways at JFK are about to get an upgrade with more than $2.9 million in federal funding, Sen. Charles Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said Tuesday.

The funding will cover “key runway and airfield upgrades,” including widening and strengthening runways and building high-speed taxiways.

The improvements, they said, will help reduce the time a plane spends on the ground.

“As one of the most traveled through hubs in the world, it is critical that JFK Airport operates safely and efficiently,” Schumer said in a statement.

“This federal investment will pave the way for critical runway upgrades that enable safer service for the passengers and pilots who fly in and out of JFK Airport each day.”

The money is in addition to the more than $8.9 million in federal funding granted last year to begin renovations at the hub.