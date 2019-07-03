The annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show will light up the sky over the East River on Thursday, and the city is warning drivers to avoid the area around the celebration.

Streets throughout Brooklyn and lower Manhattan will be closed to traffic before and after the display, which is expected to start at about 9:20 p.m. and end around 9:45 p.m.

The MTA is increasing service along lines closest to the fireworks viewing areas, and New Yorkers are being urged to take public transit if possible.

Drivers are advised to avoid the following streets starting Thursday afternoon.

Manhattan:

Water Street between Whitehall and Dover streets

Front Street between Old Slip and Dover Street

Whitehall Street between Water and South streets

Broad Street between Water and South streets

Old Slip between Water and South streets

Gouverneur Lane between Water and South streets

Wall Street between Water and South streets

Maiden Lane between Water and South streets

John Street between Water and South streets

Beekman Street between Pearl and South streets

Peck Slip between Pearl and South streets

Dover Street between Pearl and South streets

Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place between Pearl and South streets

Little Water Street between Fulton and Beekman streets

Pearl Street between Fulton Street and St. James Place

South Street between Whitehall and Jackson streets

FDR Drive between Brooklyn Battery Underpass and Delancey Street (including the exit and entrance ramps)

State Street between Whitehall Street and Battery Place

Battery Place between State and West streets

West Street between Battery Place and West Thames Street

Fulton Street between South and Gold streets

Gold Street between Fulton and Frankfort streets

Frankfort Street between Gold and Pearl streets

Allen Street between Division and Canal streets

St. James Place between Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place and Oliver Street

Pike Street between Division Street and East Broadway

Area bounded by Grand Street on the North; Catherine Street/Slip on the South; South Street/FDR Drive on the East; and East Broadway on the West

Manhattan Bridge

Brooklyn Bridge

Brooklyn

Jay Street between York Street and Dead End

Pearl Street between York and John streets

Adams Street between York and John streets

Washington Street between York Street and Dead End

Main Street between Front and Plymouth streets

John Street between Jay and Adams streets

Plymouth Street between Adams and Main streets

Water Street between Adams and Old Fulton streets

Front Street between Jay and Old Fulton streets

York Street between Jay and Front streets

Old Fulton Street between Cadman Plaza West and Furman Street

Henry Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

Hicks Street between Brooklyn Queens Expressway and Atlantic Avenue

Furman Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

Old Fulton Street / Cadman Plaza West / Court Street between Henry and Joralemon streets

Adams Street between Tillary and Joralemon streets

Tillary Street between Prince Street and Cadman Plaza West

Flatbush Avenue / Flatbush Avenue Extension between Tillary Street and Atlantic Avenue

Joralemon Street between Furman and Adams streets

Atlantic Avenue between Furman Street and Flatbush Avenue

Columbia Street between Atlantic Avenue and Degraw Street

Degraw Street between Columbia and Van Brunt streets

Van Brunt Street between Degraw Street and Dead End

Summit Street between Van Brunt and Imlay streets

Imlay Street between Summit and Pioneer streets

Pioneer Street between Van Brunt and Conover streets

Conover Street between Pioneer Street and Dead End

King Street between Conover and Ferris streets

Ferris Street between King and Van Dyke streets

Sullivan Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

Wolcott Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

Dikeman Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

Coffey Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

Van Dyke Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

Beard Street between Conover and Van Brunt streets

Reed Street between Conover and Van Brunt streets