Transit July 4th traffic guide: Fireworks street closures for Manhattan, Brooklyn These are the streets that will be closed Thursday night, according to the DOT. The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show will force dozens of streets to close in Manhattan and Brooklyn on Thursday. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith By amNewYork Updated July 3, 2019 4:19 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email The annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show will light up the sky over the East River on Thursday, and the city is warning drivers to avoid the area around the celebration. Streets throughout Brooklyn and lower Manhattan will be closed to traffic before and after the display, which is expected to start at about 9:20 p.m. and end around 9:45 p.m. The MTA is increasing service along lines closest to the fireworks viewing areas, and New Yorkers are being urged to take public transit if possible. Drivers are advised to avoid the following streets starting Thursday afternoon. Manhattan: Water Street between Whitehall and Dover streets Front Street between Old Slip and Dover Street Whitehall Street between Water and South streets Broad Street between Water and South streets Old Slip between Water and South streets Gouverneur Lane between Water and South streets Wall Street between Water and South streets Maiden Lane between Water and South streets John Street between Water and South streets Beekman Street between Pearl and South streets Peck Slip between Pearl and South streets Dover Street between Pearl and South streets Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place between Pearl and South streets Little Water Street between Fulton and Beekman streets Pearl Street between Fulton Street and St. James Place South Street between Whitehall and Jackson streets FDR Drive between Brooklyn Battery Underpass and Delancey Street (including the exit and entrance ramps) State Street between Whitehall Street and Battery Place Battery Place between State and West streets West Street between Battery Place and West Thames Street Fulton Street between South and Gold streets Gold Street between Fulton and Frankfort streets Frankfort Street between Gold and Pearl streets Allen Street between Division and Canal streets St. James Place between Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place and Oliver Street Pike Street between Division Street and East Broadway Area bounded by Grand Street on the North; Catherine Street/Slip on the South; South Street/FDR Drive on the East; and East Broadway on the West Manhattan Bridge Brooklyn Bridge Brooklyn Jay Street between York Street and Dead End Pearl Street between York and John streets Adams Street between York and John streets Washington Street between York Street and Dead End Main Street between Front and Plymouth streets John Street between Jay and Adams streets Plymouth Street between Adams and Main streets Water Street between Adams and Old Fulton streets Front Street between Jay and Old Fulton streets York Street between Jay and Front streets Old Fulton Street between Cadman Plaza West and Furman Street Henry Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue Hicks Street between Brooklyn Queens Expressway and Atlantic Avenue Furman Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue Old Fulton Street / Cadman Plaza West / Court Street between Henry and Joralemon streets Adams Street between Tillary and Joralemon streets Tillary Street between Prince Street and Cadman Plaza West Flatbush Avenue / Flatbush Avenue Extension between Tillary Street and Atlantic Avenue Joralemon Street between Furman and Adams streets Atlantic Avenue between Furman Street and Flatbush Avenue Columbia Street between Atlantic Avenue and Degraw Street Degraw Street between Columbia and Van Brunt streets Van Brunt Street between Degraw Street and Dead End Summit Street between Van Brunt and Imlay streets Imlay Street between Summit and Pioneer streets Pioneer Street between Van Brunt and Conover streets Conover Street between Pioneer Street and Dead End King Street between Conover and Ferris streets Ferris Street between King and Van Dyke streets Sullivan Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End Wolcott Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End Dikeman Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End Coffey Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End Van Dyke Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End Beard Street between Conover and Van Brunt streets Reed Street between Conover and Van Brunt streets By amNewYork Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.