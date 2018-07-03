The annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks show will light up the sky over the East River on Wednesday, but the city is warning drivers to avoid the area around the celebration.

Streets throughout Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan will be closed to traffic before and after the display, which is expected to start at about 9:25 p.m. and end around 9:50 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The MTA is increasing service along lines closest to the fireworks viewing areas, and New Yorkers are being urged to take public transit if possible.

Drivers are advised to avoid the following streets between 2 p.m. and 2 a.m., per the NYPD.

Manhattan:

FDR Drive between the Battery Park underpass and East 63rd Street

South Street between Whitehall Street and Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place

FDR Drive service roads between Cherry and 63rd streets

Water Street between Whitehall and Fulton streets

Pearl Street between Fulton Street and Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place

Whitehall Street between Water and South streets

Broad Street between Water and South streets

Old Slip between Water and South streets

Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place between Pearl and South streets

Cherry Street between Jackson Street and FDR Drive

Delancey Street between Lewis Street and FDR Drive

East Houston Street between Baruch Place and FDR Drive

Avenue C between 13th Street and Avenue C entrance ramp to FDR

Avenue C entrance ramps

East Sixth Street between Avenue D and FDR Drive

East 10th Street between Avenue D and FDR Drive

14th Street between Avenue C and Avenue B

Avenue C between East 16th and East 20th streets

East 20th Street between First Avenue and Avenue C

East 23rd Street between First Avenue and Avenue C

East 26th Street between First Avenue and FDR Drive

East 30th Street between First Avenue and FDR Drive

30th Street entrance ramps

East 33rd Street between First and Third avenues

East 34th Street between Second Avenue and FDR Drive

34th Street entrance ramps

East 37th Street between First Avenue and FDR Drive

East 38th Street between First Avenue and FDR Drive

East 41st Street between First Avenue and FDR Drive

East 42nd Street between First Avenue and FDR Drive

42nd Street entrance ramps

East 48th Street between First Avenue and FDR Drive

East 49th Street between First Avenue and FDR Drive

East 53rd Street between First Avenue and FDR Drive

Brooklyn:

Area bounded by Atlantic Avenue to the south, Old Fulton Street to the north, Hicks Street to the east and the East River to the west (all inclusive)

Old Fulton Street between Hicks and Prospect streets

Cadman Plaza West between Prospect and Tillary streets

Front Street between Old Fulton and Jay streets

Water Street between Old Fulton and Jay streets

Queens: