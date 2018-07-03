Transit July Fourth traffic guide: Fireworks street closures for Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens These are the streets that will be closed on Wednesday, according to the NYPD. The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show will force dozens of streets to close in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com Updated July 3, 2018 7:37 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email The annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks show will light up the sky over the East River on Wednesday, but the city is warning drivers to avoid the area around the celebration. Streets throughout Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan will be closed to traffic before and after the display, which is expected to start at about 9:25 p.m. and end around 9:50 p.m., according to the NYPD. The MTA is increasing service along lines closest to the fireworks viewing areas, and New Yorkers are being urged to take public transit if possible. Drivers are advised to avoid the following streets between 2 p.m. and 2 a.m., per the NYPD. Manhattan: FDR Drive between the Battery Park underpass and East 63rd Street South Street between Whitehall Street and Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place FDR Drive service roads between Cherry and 63rd streets Water Street between Whitehall and Fulton streets Pearl Street between Fulton Street and Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place Whitehall Street between Water and South streets Broad Street between Water and South streets Old Slip between Water and South streets Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place between Pearl and South streets Cherry Street between Jackson Street and FDR Drive Delancey Street between Lewis Street and FDR Drive East Houston Street between Baruch Place and FDR Drive Avenue C between 13th Street and Avenue C entrance ramp to FDR Avenue C entrance ramps East Sixth Street between Avenue D and FDR Drive East 10th Street between Avenue D and FDR Drive 14th Street between Avenue C and Avenue B Avenue C between East 16th and East 20th streets East 20th Street between First Avenue and Avenue C East 23rd Street between First Avenue and Avenue C East 26th Street between First Avenue and FDR Drive East 30th Street between First Avenue and FDR Drive 30th Street entrance ramps East 33rd Street between First and Third avenues East 34th Street between Second Avenue and FDR Drive 34th Street entrance ramps East 37th Street between First Avenue and FDR Drive East 38th Street between First Avenue and FDR Drive East 41st Street between First Avenue and FDR Drive East 42nd Street between First Avenue and FDR Drive 42nd Street entrance ramps East 48th Street between First Avenue and FDR Drive East 49th Street between First Avenue and FDR Drive East 53rd Street between First Avenue and FDR Drive Brooklyn: Area bounded by Atlantic Avenue to the south, Old Fulton Street to the north, Hicks Street to the east and the East River to the west (all inclusive) Old Fulton Street between Hicks and Prospect streets Cadman Plaza West between Prospect and Tillary streets Front Street between Old Fulton and Jay streets Water Street between Old Fulton and Jay streets Queens: Area bounded by 44th Drive to the north, Borden Avenue to the south, South Vernon Boulevard to the east and the East River to the west (all inclusive) Center Boulevard between Borden and 54th avenues Second Street between Borden Avenue and Newtown Creek/Dead End Vernon Boulevard between 54th Avenue and Newtown Creek/Dead End 54th Avenue between Center Boulevard and Vernon Boulevard By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.