Transit

L train service impacted after man hit by train in Brooklyn, officials say

L trains were suspended between Manhattan and Brooklyn for nearly an hour.

L train service was suspended between Manhattan and Brooklyn for about an hour, the MTA said Tuesday. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Don Emmert

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
A man was struck by a train in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, snarling service on the L line, officials said.

The man was hit near the Bedford Avenue station just before 2:23 p.m., according to police and the MTA. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull in critical condition, an FDNY spokesman said.

As a result, service on the L line was suspended between Manhattan and Brooklyn for nearly an hour. 

Limited service was restored between the boroughs around 3:20 p.m., but the MTA had warned of residual delays. Normal service was restored around 3:49 p.m.

