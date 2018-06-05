A man was struck by a train in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, snarling service on the L line, officials said.

The man was hit near the Bedford Avenue station just before 2:23 p.m., according to police and the MTA. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull in critical condition, an FDNY spokesman said.

As a result, service on the L line was suspended between Manhattan and Brooklyn for nearly an hour.

There is no L train service between 1 Av and Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs because of a person struck by a train at Bedford Av. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 5, 2018

Limited service was restored between the boroughs around 3:20 p.m., but the MTA had warned of residual delays. Normal service was restored around 3:49 p.m.