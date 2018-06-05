Transit L train service impacted after man hit by train in Brooklyn, officials say L trains were suspended between Manhattan and Brooklyn for nearly an hour. L train service was suspended between Manhattan and Brooklyn for about an hour, the MTA said Tuesday. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Don Emmert By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated June 5, 2018 4:08 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A man was struck by a train in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, snarling service on the L line, officials said. The man was hit near the Bedford Avenue station just before 2:23 p.m., according to police and the MTA. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull in critical condition, an FDNY spokesman said. As a result, service on the L line was suspended between Manhattan and Brooklyn for nearly an hour. Limited service was restored between the boroughs around 3:20 p.m., but the MTA had warned of residual delays. Normal service was restored around 3:49 p.m. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.