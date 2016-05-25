L train public hearing to be held in Canarsie ahead of shutdown

The L train shutdown would affect the subway station on Rockaway Parkway in Canarsie, Brooklyn. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

MTA officials will head to Canarsie for the third public hearing on the looming L train shutdown.

The Brooklyn nabe is the latest stop on the MTA’s campaign to educate residents on the two lengthy service interruptions the agency is considering to perform Hurricane Sandy-repairs to the Canarsie Tubes.

The meeting will be held Thursday at the Beraca Baptist Church, at 9602 Flatlands Ave., at 6 p.m.

“Regardless of what option we go with, one thing I took from last week’s meeting is how important it is to give customers information about what their travel alternatives will be and give them as much information and as much lead time as possible,” said MTA’s New York City Transit President Veronique Hakim, before a Manhattan L train hearing on May 12.

Currently, the MTA is weighing two plans for the line that carries 225,000 commuters under the East River each day. One would bring complete shutdown of service between Eighth Avenue and Bedford Avenue stations that would last 18 months. Another would close one of the two L train tunnels at a time, offering service limited by 80 percent between Brooklyn and Manhattan over the course of repairs that would take three years.

Hakim will be in attendance, along with MTA Chairman Tom Prendergast. At recent hearings, guests have been shown a video outlining why the work needs to be done. There’s an opportunity to talk with MTA staff and write in questions to agency officials.

The MTA aims to decide on one of the two closure options this July. Construction is expected to begin in 2019.