L train service disrupted after man fatally struck, NYPD says

A man was struck by the L train during the rush hour commute on Wednesday, killing him and delaying the line, police said.
The man, who was not immediately identified, got on the tracks just before 5:30 p.m., police said.
He was hit by the incoming train at the Halsey Street station on the border of Bushwick and Ridgewood.
The incident caused a snag in the commute as southbound L trains were bypassing Halsey Street, according to the MTA. The L train resumed normal service, with residual delays around 8 p.m., the MTA said.