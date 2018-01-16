A man was fatally struck by a train in Manhattan on Tuesday, causing service changes on the L line, according to police and the MTA.

The man was pronounced dead at the Sixth Avenue L train station in Manhattan around 1:15 p.m., police said.

Details surrounding how the man was hit were not immediately available, but police said it did not appear to be criminal in nature.

As a result, the L train was shut down between Eighth Avenue in Manhattan and Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn for about an hour, per the MTA. Full service on the line was restored just before 3 p.m., the agency said.