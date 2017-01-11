L train service resumes in Brooklyn after man fatally struck by train, officials say

Service resumed on the L line nearly three hours after the incident.

A man was fatally struck by an L train in Brooklyn Tuesday, causing part of the line to be suspended for several hours, police and MTA officials said.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was struck at the Wilson Avenue station around 2:45 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to cops. Although police were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, an NYPD spokeswoman said no criminality is suspected.

L train service was suspended between Myrtle-Wyckoff avenues and Atlantic Avenue for nearly three hours. The line was restored to full service around 5:25 p.m., the MTA said.

In a separate incident around 4:15 p.m., another man was fatally struck by a northbound Q train at the Kings Highway station near East 16th Street, cops said. The man, believed to have jumped, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were service changes on the B and Q lines as a result, the MTA said. Regular service was restored by 6 p.m.