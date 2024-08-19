L train service hit with massive rush hour power failure, snarling Monday morning commute

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

L train service was suspended at rush hour between Brooklyn and Manhattan on Monday morning after the line experienced a power failure.

The MTA reported at 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 19 that the L had lost third-rail power in the 14th Street Tunnel under the East River, through which all L trains cross between Brooklyn and Manhattan, forcing the transit agency to suspend service on the line between Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues and 8th Avenue in both directions at the height of the morning rush hour.

An hour later, service had mostly been restored within Manhattan and Brooklyn, but service was still suspended between boroughs with the MTA advising riders to take the A, C, J, or M trains instead.

L service across the river was restored by 9:41 a.m., the MTA reported, and regular service had resumed but still with significant delays as of 10:30 a.m.

The MTA is still investigating what caused the loss of power, but an agency spokesperson said it didn’t immediately appear to have anything to do with Sunday’s rainstorm.

L riders were not the only commuters to face a morning rush from hell. In Connecticut, the MTA suspended service on Metro-North’s Waterbury and Danbury Branches after the weekend’s rainstorms caused flood conditions. The Waterbury Branch in particular was inundated following a mudslide. Riders were directed to take trains from nearby stops on the New Haven or Harlem Lines instead.