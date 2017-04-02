L train service to skip Brooklyn stops overnight for Fastrack repairs

Service to 10 L train stations in Brooklyn will be affected by Fastrack repairs.

L train service will be subject to Fastrack shutdowns on late weeknights over the next two weeks. Photo Credit: Anthony Lanzilote

Weeknight subway service will shutter at 10 L train stations in Brooklyn over the next two weeks as part of the MTA’s scheduled maintenance and repairs, known as Fastrack.

L trains will not be running overnight between the Lorimer Street and Broadway Junction stations during the consecutive weeks of April 3 and April 10. Weekend subway service won’t be affected.

The service interruptions will last between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m., from Monday night through Friday morning. The MTA will be operating free shuttle bus service making stops at all the impacted stations.

Fastrack repairs include the rehabilitation of tracks, signals and other infrastructure as well as cleaning efforts to remove debris on the tracks.

During the last Fastrack repairs along the B and D lines last month, crews in one week cleaned out 297,500 pounds of scrap debris and replaced thousands of track components, including rails, plates, friction pads and tie blocks.

Subway riders can check the entire Fastrack schedule for 2017 on the MTA’s website.