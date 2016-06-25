LaGuardia Airport conducts security drill with smoke and emergency vehicles

The exercise ran from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

LaGuardia Airport was the site of a security drill on June 25, 2016, the Port Authority said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard

If you saw smoke and emergency vehicles around LaGuardia Airport on Saturday, don’t worry, it was just a drill.

The Port Authority Police Department, FBI, Federal Aviation Administration, federal Transportation Security Administration, NYPD, FDNY and the Red Cross took part in a full-scale security drill that tested LaGuardia’s emergency plan.

The exercise ran from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., but wasn’t expected to affect flights into and out of the Queens airport, Port Authority said in a news release.