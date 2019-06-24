LATEST PAPER
76° Good Evening
SEARCH
76° Good Evening
Transit

Atlantic Ticket program extends LIRR rider discounts for another year

The discounted LIRR fare, called the Atlantic Ticket,

The discounted LIRR fare, called the Atlantic Ticket, will be offered for another year, MTA officials said.  Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

By Liam Quigley liam.quigley@amny.com
Print

Commuters who ride the Long Island Rail Road between Atlantic Terminal and nine stations in Brooklyn and Queens will get another year of discounted travel with the extension of the $5 Atlantic Ticket program, MTA officials said.

The ticket can knock up to 51 percent off the $10.25 peak fare and attract riders in neighborhoods like Queens Village and Laurelton, where subway access is limited at best.

MTA officials said the discount has helped them provide better access to public transit. The Atlantic Ticket also redirects ridership enough to reduce stress on more crowded locations, such as Penn Station, the officials said. 

“We have seen riders move from Penn Station to Atlantic Terminal,” railroad LIRR president Phillip Eng said in a statement.

The ticket must be purchased from ticket windows or machines. The Atlantic Ticket will not be available aboard trains through either the MTA app or conductors.

The MTA should permanently adopt the initiative, which is currently a pilot, and broaden its reach, according to Lisa Daglian, the executive director of the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA.

“We would like to see it more fully rolled out. We’d like to see it marketed it more,” Daglian said.

Riders traveling between the below stations can take advantage of the discount:

Brooklyn

Atlantic Terminal

East New York

Nostrand Avenue

Queens

Hollis

Jamaica

Laurelton

Locust Manor

Queens Village

Rosedale

St. Albans

By Liam Quigley liam.quigley@amny.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

The Stonewall Inn, the center of the LGBTQ Secrets of the Stonewall Inn
The theater world will come together for a Don't just march, celebrate at these Pride parties
Stonewall Inn bartender Tree, who was present during Stonewall's resident bartender Tree recalls riots ahead of 50th anniversary
Sunny, a Guide Dog Foundation puppy in training, How does a guide dog train in NYC?
For 15 months, the castle has been closed Central Park puts finishing touches on Belvedere Castle
While it's not on the Fourth of July The best places to view the July Fourth fireworks