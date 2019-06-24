Transit Atlantic Ticket program extends LIRR rider discounts for another year The discounted LIRR fare, called the Atlantic Ticket, will be offered for another year, MTA officials said. Photo Credit: Howard Simmons By Liam Quigley liam.quigley@amny.com Updated June 24, 2019 6:11 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Commuters who ride the Long Island Rail Road between Atlantic Terminal and nine stations in Brooklyn and Queens will get another year of discounted travel with the extension of the $5 Atlantic Ticket program, MTA officials said. The ticket can knock up to 51 percent off the $10.25 peak fare and attract riders in neighborhoods like Queens Village and Laurelton, where subway access is limited at best. MTA officials said the discount has helped them provide better access to public transit. The Atlantic Ticket also redirects ridership enough to reduce stress on more crowded locations, such as Penn Station, the officials said. “We have seen riders move from Penn Station to Atlantic Terminal,” railroad LIRR president Phillip Eng said in a statement. The ticket must be purchased from ticket windows or machines. The Atlantic Ticket will not be available aboard trains through either the MTA app or conductors. The MTA should permanently adopt the initiative, which is currently a pilot, and broaden its reach, according to Lisa Daglian, the executive director of the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA. “We would like to see it more fully rolled out. We’d like to see it marketed it more,” Daglian said. Riders traveling between the below stations can take advantage of the discount: Brooklyn Atlantic Terminal East New York Nostrand Avenue Queens Hollis Jamaica Laurelton Locust Manor Queens Village Rosedale St. Albans By Liam Quigley liam.quigley@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.