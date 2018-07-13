Transit Person hit by train near LIRR Woodside station, MTA says LIRR trains were running with delays and cancellations, the MTA said. LIRR trains were delayed Friday morning after a person was hit by a train near the Woodside station in Queens. Above, commuters wait for a train at Bethpage. Photo Credit: Meghan Giannotta By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com Updated July 13, 2018 7:58 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A Long Island Railroad train fatally struck a person near the Woodside station in Queens Friday morning, the MTA said. The person, who was not immediately identified, was hit shortly before 5 a.m., a spokesman said. As a result, LIRR trains were running with delays and cancellations for more than two hours. Service was restored at Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Woodside at about 7:30 a.m. after earlier suspensions, but delays were still averaging 15 to 20 minutes in both directions between Jamaica and Penn Station, the MTA said. To check the status of specific trains, check the LIRR Twitter account. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.