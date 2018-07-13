A Long Island Railroad train fatally struck a person near the Woodside station in Queens Friday morning, the MTA said.

The person, who was not immediately identified, was hit shortly before 5 a.m., a spokesman said.

As a result, LIRR trains were running with delays and cancellations for more than two hours.

LIRR westbound train service to Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Woodside has been restored following an earlier incident. The 7:37AM from Jamaica will be the first westbound train making all local stops. There are still delays averaging 15-20 minutes into Penn. — LIRR (@LIRR) July 13, 2018

Service was restored at Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Woodside at about 7:30 a.m. after earlier suspensions, but delays were still averaging 15 to 20 minutes in both directions between Jamaica and Penn Station, the MTA said.

To check the status of specific trains, check the LIRR Twitter account.