Person hit by train near LIRR Woodside station, MTA says

LIRR trains were running with delays and cancellations, the MTA said.

LIRR trains were delayed Friday morning after a

LIRR trains were delayed Friday morning after a person was hit by a train near the Woodside station in Queens. Above, commuters wait for a train at Bethpage. Photo Credit: Meghan Giannotta

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com
A Long Island Railroad train fatally struck a person near the Woodside station in Queens Friday morning, the MTA said.

The person, who was not immediately identified, was hit shortly before 5 a.m., a spokesman said.

As a result, LIRR trains were running with delays and cancellations for more than two hours.

Service was restored at Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Woodside at about 7:30 a.m. after earlier suspensions, but delays were still averaging 15 to 20 minutes in both directions between Jamaica and Penn Station, the MTA said.

To check the status of specific trains, check the LIRR Twitter account.

