LIRR trains fatally hit 2 people on tracks, disrupting service, railroad says

Neither train was carrying passengers, the LIRR said.

Two people were hit by separate LIRR trains

Two people were hit by separate LIRR trains Monday morning, the railroad said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com
Two people were struck and killed by Long Island Rail Road trains Monday morning, disrupting service on two sections, officials said.

One person was hit on the tracks near the Hicksville station on Long Island at about 4 a.m., the LIRR said. Another was struck about 40 minutes later by a different train near the Woodside station in Queens.

In both cases, the trains were not carrying passengers, according to the LIRR.

Normal service was resuming at about 7 a.m., but there were ongoing delays and multiple canceled or combined trains, the LIRR said.

With William Murphy

