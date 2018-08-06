Transit LIRR trains fatally hit 2 people on tracks, disrupting service, railroad says Neither train was carrying passengers, the LIRR said. Two people were hit by separate LIRR trains Monday morning, the railroad said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com Updated August 6, 2018 7:40 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Two people were struck and killed by Long Island Rail Road trains Monday morning, disrupting service on two sections, officials said. One person was hit on the tracks near the Hicksville station on Long Island at about 4 a.m., the LIRR said. Another was struck about 40 minutes later by a different train near the Woodside station in Queens. In both cases, the trains were not carrying passengers, according to the LIRR. Normal service was resuming at about 7 a.m., but there were ongoing delays and multiple canceled or combined trains, the LIRR said. With William Murphy By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.