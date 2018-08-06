Two people were struck and killed by Long Island Rail Road trains Monday morning, disrupting service on two sections, officials said.

One person was hit on the tracks near the Hicksville station on Long Island at about 4 a.m., the LIRR said. Another was struck about 40 minutes later by a different train near the Woodside station in Queens.

In both cases, the trains were not carrying passengers, according to the LIRR.

Service has resumed in both directions on Ronkonkoma Branch following earlier suspension caused by a person on the tracks being struck by a train. Customers should anticipate delays averaging 30 minutes in both directions as we continue to work to restore regular service. — LIRR (@LIRR) August 6, 2018

Normal service was resuming at about 7 a.m., but there were ongoing delays and multiple canceled or combined trains, the LIRR said.

With William Murphy