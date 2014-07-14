LIRR strike has New Yorkers concerned about possibility

If an agreement isn’t reached, a strike could begin Sunday at 12:01 a.m.

Straphangers pack into a crowded car in the Union Square subway station in Manhattan on March 20, 2014. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

While the direct impact of a potential LIRR strike on New York City would likely be minimal compared to on Long Island, some New Yorkers were concerned Monday when they learned talks between the LIRR and MTA had broken down.

If they strike “it involves all the people of NYC,” said Zilvinas Bautrenas, 58, a jewelry dealer from Astoria.

“It’s playing with a lot of people. A lot of people depend on them to do their jobs, it’s not good, it’s not OK.,” he said.

If an agreement isn’t reached, a strike could begin Sunday at 12:01 a.m.

A strike, some told us, would cause massive headache for themselves as well as non-commuting New Yorkers who would be affected by congested highways, packed subways, and stressed-out co-workers.

“It’s always the commuter that pays,” said Felix Torres, 49. “and it’s an inconvenience for everyone else.”

Torres, a production manager who has commuted into the city for 27 years said a strike would cause him to have to get up much earlier than normal because he can’t work from home.

“For those who can, lucky them!” said Torres, who works in the Garment District..

Rowan Pesso, 48, was visibly upset as he considered how a strike would affect him.

Pesso, who works for an electrical firm, commutes to the city from Baldwin, Long Island.

“It’s going to be a nightmare,” he said. “The roads are already a mess.”

Pesso figures a strike would mean having to stay with his father or sister who both live in the city.

“I won’t be able to stay at home,” he said. “That’s for sure.”