Man believed to be from Netherlands found dead by L train tracks

A 24-year-old man believed to be from the Netherlands was found dead in the tracks early Thursday, just south of the Third Avenue L train station, police said.

The man, who was not identified pending family notification, was found about 50 feet south of the station at about 4:50 p.m. He was found on the roadbed, between the rail and the tunnel wall.

Police have tentatively identified the man as being from Netherlands, but it was not immediately clear if he was here as a tourist or as a resident. The circumstances surrounding how he ended up by the tracks or died were also not immediately clear.