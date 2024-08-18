Man struck by 7 train in Queens in apparent suicide

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A man was fatally struck by a 7 train Saturday evening in Queens in what police describe as an apparent suicide.

Police said the man was observed on the catwalk near the Mets-Willets Point station at about 6 p.m. on Aug. 17 and lay down on the tracks as a Manhattan-bound 7 train arrived at the stop.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have not yet released his identity.

Because of the incident, 7 trains were delayed for hours, which impacted Mets fans heading home following a blowout victory over the Miami Marlins.

Not long after, NYPD Transit officers in Manhattan found themselves responding to an individual struck by a train in a separate incident.

Two hours later, around 8 p.m. Saturday night, police said a man fell onto the 2 train tracks near the Wall Street station and was hit by an oncoming train.

The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition with injuries to his right leg.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.