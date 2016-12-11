Manhattan, Brooklyn 2, 3 trains won’t run on weekends during Sandy repairs next year, the MTA says

Superstorm Sandy-related repairs will shut down 2 and 3 train service between Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Superstorm Sandy-related repairs will shut down 2 and 3 train service between Manhattan and Brooklyn on weekends next year, the MTA announced Friday.

The Clark Street Tube, the tunnel used to move the trains under the East River, will close for 56 straight weekends beginning in the of spring 2017 for extensive rehabilitation work.

During the deadly 2012 storm, more than half of a million gallons of corrosive salt water flooded the tunnel, damaging tracks, signals, pumping equipment, and electrical and switching equipment, according to the MTA.

“The Clark Street project is the next phase in what is the most extensive reconstruction and fortification effort in the history of the New York City subway system,” said NYC Transit President Ronnie Hakim in a statement.

“This effort is well underway and we continue to face the challenge of performing these vital tasks as quickly and effectively as possible while minimizing the impact on our customers’ commutes. We also aim to minimize the duration of the project and avoid customer confusion by providing the same service every weekend, when possible, throughout the entire project.”

During the construction, 2 trains would be rerouted onto the 1 line south of Chambers Street and would terminate at South Ferry station. All 3 trains will terminate at 14th Street.

The interruption means a loss of 2 and 3 service at five stops: Park Place, Fulton Street, Wall Street, Clark Street, Borough Hall, and Hoyt Street stations in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Free out-of-system transfers will be available between 1 and 2 riders at South Ferry and Bowling Green stations.

To accommodate weekend 3 train riders in Brooklyn, 4 service will be extended to New Lots Avenue. The 5 train will be extended from Bowling Green to Flatbush Avenue-Brooklyn College to replace the 2. Both the 4 and 5 trains will operate as local service south of Nevins Street.

These service changes will affect approximately 205,000 commuters on the average weekend, according to the MTA. Travel times will increase by about 4.5 minutes for those riders, the agency said.