Many express trains running local this weekend, 15 subway lines disrupted by construction

Subway riders will see many express lines going local this weekend as 15 lines are disrupted by construction work, according to the MTA.

The No. 2 and No. 3 trains will run locally between Chambers Street and 34th St-Penn Station, while the No. 1 train is completely suspended between 14th Street and South Ferry.

Brooklyn-bound No. 4 and No. 5 trains will also run local in Manhattan from 125th Street to Grand Central- 42nd Street.

The Bronx-bound No. 4 will also run local from Crown Heights-Utica Avenue to Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center.

The No. 5 will be suspended in The Bronx in both directions between Eastchester-Dyre Avenue and E 180 Street. And No. 5 lines will only run from East 180th Street in the Bronx to Bowling Green in Manhattan every 20 minutes.

The No. 6 will also be snarled in the Bronx, running only every 16 minutes between the Third Avenue-138th Street and Pelham Bay Park stations. It will run express between Pelham Bay Park to Hunts Point Avenue.

On the lettered lines, changes included the rerouting of the A and C train on the F line between W 4 St-Washington Square and Jay St-MetroTech because of Hurricane Sandy work. The A train will then hit all the local stops between Washington Square and 59 St-Columbus Circle.

In Brooklyn, the D will run along the N line between Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue and 36th Street. The Manhattan-bound R will also run express between 59th Street in Sunset Park and the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center.

The F will be suspended in both directions between Kings Highway and Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue. Instead, riders will have to use an MTA shuttle bus.