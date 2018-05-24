The MTA and New Jersey Transit are kicking off the unofficial start to summer by offering additional train service to help commuters get home as fast as possible on Friday.

Nine trains are being added to the early afternoon commute on the Long Island Rail Road, while the Metro-North Railroad is boosting service by 17 trains. NJ Transit is also adding early afternoon trains and combining other trains during the peak evening commute to make up for a lack of demand during those hours.

But the holiday weekend will also mean scheduled service changes for Monday, and that includes more than 10 subway lines.

NJ Transit

- Extra outbound trains will be provided between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday to accommodate earlier ridership demands.

- Between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, some trains will be canceled or combined on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast, Raritan Valley, Morris & Essex, Pascack Valley and Main/Bergen County/Port Jervis lines.

- Enhanced hourly service will be provided on the Bay Head-Long Branch shuttle between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., Saturday through Monday.

- On Monday, trains will operate on a weekend/major holiday schedule across all lines.

- For more information on train times, visit NJTransit.com.

Long Island Rail Road

- Nine extra trains will depart from Penn Station between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday.

- The LIRR will run on a regular weekend schedule for Saturday and Sunday.

- Trains will operate on a holiday schedule for Monday.

- For more details on the additional trains, visit MTA.info.

Metro-North Railroad

- Seventeen additional trains will depart from Grand Central Terminal between 1 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. on Friday.

- Between 5:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Friday, some trains will be canceled or combined.

- Trains will operate on a regular weekend schedule for Saturday and Sunday.

- On Monday, trains will operate on a Sunday schedule.

- For more information on train times, visit MTA.info.

Subways

No. 1 trains

- Van Cortlandt Park-bound 1 trains will skip 103rd, 110th, 116th and 125th streets in Manhattan (4:45 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday).

No. 2 trains

- No trains between Manhattan and Brooklyn.

- Trains will not stop at Park Place, Wall, Clark and Hoyt streets.

- Trains will make stops along the 5 line between Dyre Avenue and East 180th Street.

- No. 5 trains will make 2 train stops between Wakefield-241st Street and East 180th Street.

- Downtown trains will run express from East 180th Street to 3rd Avenue-149th Street in the Bronx (5:45 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday).

No. 3 trains

- No trains between Manhattan and Brooklyn.

- Trains will not stop at Park Place, Wall, Clark and Hoyt streets.

No. 4 trains

- No trains between Utica and New Lots avenues in Brooklyn (4:30 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Monday).

No. 5 trains

- No. 2 trains will make stops along the 5 line between Dyre Avenue and East 180th Street.

- Trains will replace 2 train service between Wakefield-241st Street and East 180th Street.

- Downtown trains will run express from East 180th Street to 3rd Avenue-149th Street in the Bronx (5:45 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday).

A trains

- Trains will make local stops in both directions at 155th and 135th streets in Manhattan.

- No trains between 168th and 207th streets in Manhattan.

C trains

- No trains between 145th and 168th streets in Manhattan.

- Trains will not stop at 135th street in Manhattan (10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Monday).

E trains

- World Trade Center-bound trains will skip Briarwood and 75th Avenue in Queens.

- Late-night World Trade Center-bound trains will skip 67th Avenue, 63rd Drive, Woodhaven Boulevard, Grand Avenue and Elmhurst Avenue in Queens.

B trains

- There are no B trains on weekends or holidays.

D trains

- Trains will not stop at Seventh Avenue, 47th-50th streets, 42nd Street-Bryant Park, 34th Street-Herald Square, Broadway-Lafayette Street and Grand Street.

- Trains will run between Norwood-205th Street and 59th Street-Columbus Circle, then via the A line to and from Jay Street-MetroTech and along the F line to and from Stillwell Avenue.

F trains

- Coney Island-bound trains will skip Sutphin Boulevard, Briarwood and 75th Avenue in Queens.

- Coney Island-bound trains will not stop at Union Street, 4th Avenue-9th Street, Prospect Avenue and 25th Street in Brooklyn.

- Trains will operate between Jamaica-179th Street in Queens and Lexington Avenue-63rd Street in Manhattan, then reroute to the Q express line to and from Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center and then via the D line to and from Stillwell Avenue.

M trains

- Trains will operate between Middle Village-Metropolitan Avenue in Queens and Delancey/Essex streets in Manhattan.

- Late-night trains will operate between Middle Village-Metropolitan Avenue in Queens and Myrtle Avenue in Brooklyn.

N trains

- Late-night Coney Island-bound trains will run express between Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center to 59th Street in Brooklyn.

- Trains will make stops along the R line in both directions between Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center in Brooklyn and Canal Street in Manhattan.

- No trains between Ditmars Boulevard and Queensboro Plaza in Queens.

R trains

- Bay Ridge-bound trains will run express from Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center to 59th Street in Brooklyn.

- Service will operate to and from the 179th Street F station (Saturday to Monday).

- Trains will not stop at 67th Avenue, 63rd Drive, Woodhaven Boulevard, Grand Avenue and Elmhurst Avenue in Queens (Saturday to Monday).

W train

- The W does not run on weekends or holidays.

Z train

- Z trains do not run on weekends or holidays.