A long-debated plan to squeeze Metro-North into Penn Station took a major step forward Tuesday.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday announced that the state, the MTA and Amtrak had reached an agreement on a plan to link Metro-North Railroad to Penn Station.

Under the agreement, Amtrak also will study the feasibility of extending its intercity rail service to Long Island, potentially providing a one-seat ride between the Island and major Northeast cities, including Boston and Washington, D.C.

The Penn Station Access plan to bring Metro-North to the busy rail terminal on Manhattan’s West Side is aimed to coincide with the completion of East Side Access, which would bring the LIRR to Grand Central Terminal.

The project includes plans for three new Metro-North stations in the Bronx.

"We are pleased to have reached a preliminary agreement that will allow for MTA to advance for design and construction of improvements on Amtrak's Hell Gate Line, for the eventual operation of new Metro-North commuter rail service into New York Penn Station and construction of four new stations along the line," Amtrak senior executive vice president Stephen Gardner said.