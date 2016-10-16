MTA: 6 train closures to continue for second week of overnight repairs

The closures are part of the MTA’s Fastrack repairs.

Overnight closures along the 6 train line in the Bronx will continue for a second week of MTA Fastrack repairs.

Between Monday and Friday there will be no 6 trains running between the 125 Street station in Manhattan and the Hunts Point Avenue station in the Bronx from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The MTA will be operating shuttle bus service to accommodate commuters at impacted stations, including the Longwood Avenue, East 149 Street, East 143 Street-St Mary’s Street, Cypress Avenue, Brook Avenue, and Third Avenue-138 Street stations.

MTA crews cleared out 63,200 pounds of debris during last week’s 6 train Fastrack work, according to the agency. Crews also removed 900 gallons of silt as part of a variety of station maintenance and track repair work.

The next Fastrack repairs will be coming to the F line beginning October 24.