MTA asks NYC for $1 billion for capital program

The MTA asked the feds to share some of the $2.5 billion cost for the Second Avenue subway.

The Second Avenue subway tunnel between 63rd and 86th streets on Thursday, May 21, 2015. Photo Credit: SocietyAllure.com/ Rob Rich

The MTA asked the city on Thursday for about $1 billion for its capital program, which funds big projects like the LIRR extension to Grand Central Terminal. The agency also asked the city to share with the feds the $2.5 billion cost for the next phase of the Second Avenue Subway.

Deputy Mayor Anthony Shorris had sent a letter on Tuesday to the MTA about the massive budget hole in the capital plan, which has had an almost $15 billion deficit.

The MTA said it could shave about 6% to 8% from its capital plan by having the design and construction of projects go through one team, as well as other savings like more partnerships between the public sector and private companies. It is not clear how much federal funding the Second Avenue Subway will get in its expansion to East Harlem.

The MTA said it wants Albany to pay $8.3 billion to fill its deficit.

“We believe this split is more than equitable to the City, particularly given that $22 billion of the $26.8 billion Capital Program is for projects in New York City,” said chairman Thomas Prendergast in a letter to Shorris.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is in charge of the state authority, told NY1 he thought the terms were fair. “I don’t think we should go to the riders and ask for an additional fare increase,” he said.

“We are reviewing the letter and – as we made clear in a letter this week – are ready and willing to have a comprehensive conversation on a sustainable funding stream for the MTA,” said City Hall spokeswoman Amy Spitalnick.

She also noted that the city boosted its capital contribution to $657 million in the mayor’s May executive budget, as the agency had previously requested.