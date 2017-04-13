MTA bus catches fire in midtown, FDNY says

Photos from the scene show multiple windows of the bus blown out.

An MTA bus caught fire in midtown on Thursday morning, the FDNY said.

Photos from the scene show the charred back of the M101 bus and multiple windows blown out.

Fire officials got the call about the fire at about 6:40 a.m. at 45th Street and Lexington Avenue. It was placed under control about an hour later, the FDNY said.

There were no passengers on the bus, and the driver was not injured, the MTA said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

M101, M102 and M103 buses were detoured as a result of the incident, but regular service resumed at about 7:50 a.m., the MTA tweeted.