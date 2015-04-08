MTA bus driver charged with choking man over his dog

The pair got into an argument over the man’s dog, police said.

An MTA bus driver was charged with choking a man in Brooklyn Wednesday after the pair got into an argument over the man’s dog, police said.

The victim tried to board the bus with his small dog in tow near the corner of Bath Avenue and Bay Parkway in Bensonhurst when the driver, Toussaint Cummings, refused to let him on. When the man finally got on, the argument got heated, police said.

The dog was inside a bag at the time, police said.

Cummings, 49, is accused of choking the man and then refusing to let him off the bus just after 11 a.m. He was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and unlawful imprisonment, police said.

Cummings was issued a Desk Appearance Ticket and has to return to court on May 14. He could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Cummings has worked for the MTA since 1999 and has since been removed from service pending an investigation, said the agency’s Spokesman Kevin Ortiz.