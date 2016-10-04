MTA bus fatally hits woman on Lower East Side, NYPD says

The woman was hit while trying to cross East Houston Street, police said.

An MTA bus fatally struck a woman on the Lower East Side on Oct. 4, 2016, officials said. Photo Credit: AP / Evan Vucci

A 73-year-old woman was struck and killed by an MTA bus on the Lower East Side Tuesday morning, police said.

Anna Colon, of Brooklyn, was hit while attempting to cross East Houston Street on Columbia Street around 9:50 a.m., cops said. The bus was making a left turn onto East Houston, they said. Colon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The MTA confirmed that the bus was an MTA bus, but did not comment further. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

M14D buses were delayed in both directions after the incident, but regular service resumed around 2:30 p.m. the MTA said.