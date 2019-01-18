A man was struck and killed by an F train at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station in Queens Friday morning, police said.

The man was hit at about 7:15 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, an NYPD spokesman said. It was not immediately clear how the man got on the tracks, but no criminality was suspected, cops said.

Regular service on E, F, M and R trains resumed at about 9 a.m., but there were some lingering delays.

“Stations on the M and R lines in Queens are experiencing crowded conditions while service resumes after someone was fatally struck by an F train at Roosevelt Av,” the MTA tweeted at about 10 a.m. “Trains *are* running but may be too crowded to board. We appreciate your patience as we return to normal service.”