Transit Man fatally hit by F train at Queens subway station, NYPD says Regular service resumed at about 9 a.m., the MTA said. A man was fatally hit by an F train in Queens Friday morning, police said. Photo Credit: Samantha Wieder By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated January 18, 2019 10:54 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A man was struck and killed by an F train at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station in Queens Friday morning, police said. The man was hit at about 7:15 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, an NYPD spokesman said. It was not immediately clear how the man got on the tracks, but no criminality was suspected, cops said. Regular service on E, F, M and R trains resumed at about 9 a.m., but there were some lingering delays. “Stations on the M and R lines in Queens are experiencing crowded conditions while service resumes after someone was fatally struck by an F train at Roosevelt Av,” the MTA tweeted at about 10 a.m. “Trains *are* running but may be too crowded to board. We appreciate your patience as we return to normal service.” By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.