MTA falling behind on Second Avenue Subway, consultant says

The MTA is falling further behind on the Second Avenue Subway project, which is slated to open in December this year, according to independent consulting company McKissack.

The project, which will add a much-needed new subway route on the Upper East Side, is delayed in installing power underground, which is needed to start tests for the new stations.

The MTA said it will use temporary power so tests can start earlier, and that it is creating a new accelerated schedule to catch up on construction work and finish the line by the end of the year.

“We recommend that the schedule should be detailed with weekly checkpoints as we go forward in our last year, so we can keep up to date with any issues that are being developed,” said consultant Kent Haggis. His company McKissack was hired by the MTA to monitor the project.

The Nos. 4, 5 and 6 on the Lexington Avenue lines have the highest ridership of any train line in the country. The MTA expects the Second Avenue Subway to give the route significant relief.