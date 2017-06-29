MTA lawsuit seeks $5 million for woman injured in A train derailment

Sheena Tucker, 31, of Harlem, is suing the MTA for $5 million after she was allegedly injured in the A train derailment on June 27, 2017. Photo Credit: HBO/Jessica Miglio

A Harlem woman who is suing the MTA after suffering a back injury from Tuesday’s A train derailment said she won’t be going back on a subway anytime soon.

“I’m not going to use the MTA again,” said Sheen Tucker, 31, who held a news conference on Thursday alongside her lawyer Sanford Rubenstein.

Tucker’s lawsuit filed in Brooklyn Civil Court on Wednesday seeks $5 million for her injury and psychological damage.

Tucker, a mother of two and a homemaker, walked with a limp on Thursday. She was on her way to a doctor’s appointment Tuesday morning when her train derailed near a Harlem station, injuring her and at least 38 others on the train.

She was treated at Mount Sinai St. Luke’s and released into outpatient care.

“I didn’t know what to think. I heard a big boom and everything went black,” she recalled.

A spokeswoman for the MTA declined to comment on pending litigation. The agency acknowledged earlier this week that human error was the cause of the derailment.

The MTA said an improperly stored scrap rail that was on the express track caused two subway cars to jump the track. Two maintenance track supervisors have been suspended without pay over the incident.