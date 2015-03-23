MTA moves to fix Queens Midtown Tunnel

The full MTA board is expected to approve the contract Wednesday.

QUEENS, NEW YORK -NOVEMBER 01, 2012. A police car on the Long Island Expressway blocks access to the Midtown Tunnel. Photograph by Charles Eckert. Photo Credit: Take Root

The MTA moved to award a $236.5 million contract to bring the Queens Midtown Tunnel back to its condition before Superstorm Sandy struck New York.

The MTA’s bridges and tunnels committee voted to have Judlau Contracting handle the repair work set to begin this summer.

“The Queens Midtown Tunnel is a vital part of the transportation network for the entire Metropolitan area, and by undertaking this aggressive renovation we can rebuild from the damage caused by Sandy and ensure that it is protected from future storm,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

The contract, paid through federal Sandy aid, includes replacement of electrical, lighting, communications and monitoring systems, and installing new water pumps. During the Sandy work, crews will also use the time for capital improvement projects, including a rehab of the Manhattan Exit Plaza. Drivers will have to navigate nighttime and weekend lane closures during construction work.

