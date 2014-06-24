MTA picks Transportation Reinvention Commission panel members

The MTA yesterday named its panel of experts for the Transportation Reinvention Commission, which will including five people from outside …

A surveillance camera on the outside of the LIRR at the Jamaica Station in Queens, June 10, 2014. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Pool

The MTA yesterday named its panel of experts for the Transportation Reinvention Commission, which will including five people from outside the U.S.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed the MTA last month to create the panel to transform the MTA system to better handle devastating weather events and a growing ridership.

The 24-member panel includes well-known national and local experts such as the Obama administration’s first Transportation Secretary, Ray LaHood, who will co-chair the commission; Gene Russianoff, staff attorney for the Straphangers Campaign; and Kathryn Wyle, president and CEO of the Partnership for New York City.

The international experts participating include transportation officials from Bogota, Colombia; London; Toronto; and Brussels.

The panel will host public meetings and release a report by the time the MTA submits its five-year capital program, which is due Oct. 1.