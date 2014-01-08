MTA selling Super Bowl MetroCards

Pieces of Super Bowl memorabilia are now available at MetroCard vending machines. From now until Feb. 3, the MTA will …

Pieces of Super Bowl memorabilia are now available at MetroCard vending machines.

From now until Feb. 3, the MTA will sell one million commemorative Super Bowl MetroCards. The Super Bowl committee designed four variations of the card featuring the Super Bowl XLVIII logo.

"There’s no better region to host the Super Bowl and no better way to celebrate and promote that fact than by saying it on a MetroCard," said MTA spokesman Paul Fleuranges said in a statement.

Although the game will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the Big Apple will host several events in the weeks leading up to the Feb. 2 game.