Subway delays caused by stalled work train on Manhattan Bridge, MTA says

B train service resumed in both directions by about 7:30 a.m.

B trains were running with service changes and

B trains were running with service changes and delays Tuesday because of a stalled work train, the MTA said. Photo Credit: Samantha Wieder

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com
A stalled work train on the Manhattan Bridge caused service changes and delays on several subway lines Tuesday morning, the MTA said.

B trains were suspended in both directions at about 6:30 a.m., but Manhattan-bound service resumed with limited service at about 7 a.m. Brooklyn-bound service resumed by about 7:30 a.m.

In addition, D, N and Q trains were running with service changes but resumed regular service shortly after 8 a.m., the MTA said.

