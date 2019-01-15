Transit Subway delays caused by stalled work train on Manhattan Bridge, MTA says B train service resumed in both directions by about 7:30 a.m. B trains were running with service changes and delays Tuesday because of a stalled work train, the MTA said. Photo Credit: Samantha Wieder By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com Updated January 15, 2019 8:57 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A stalled work train on the Manhattan Bridge caused service changes and delays on several subway lines Tuesday morning, the MTA said. B trains were suspended in both directions at about 6:30 a.m., but Manhattan-bound service resumed with limited service at about 7 a.m. Brooklyn-bound service resumed by about 7:30 a.m. In addition, D, N and Q trains were running with service changes but resumed regular service shortly after 8 a.m., the MTA said. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic And now for some data to back up those subway delaysThe line with the dubious honor of most delays? Aw, ef. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.