A stalled work train on the Manhattan Bridge caused service changes and delays on several subway lines Tuesday morning, the MTA said.

B trains were suspended in both directions at about 6:30 a.m., but Manhattan-bound service resumed with limited service at about 7 a.m. Brooklyn-bound service resumed by about 7:30 a.m.

In addition, D, N and Q trains were running with service changes but resumed regular service shortly after 8 a.m., the MTA said.