Happy Monday: Subways delays on 15 lines

Happy Monday! Hope you left extra time if you didn’t want to be late for work.

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, A, C, E, B, D, F, M, G and L lines had rush hour delays on Monday morning, according to the MTA’s website.

The 1, 2, 3 lines were delayed due to an incident at East 180th St. in the Bronx, which affected the 5 line as well. The 4, 5, 6 lines were delayed to an incident at Grand Central-42nd St., and 6 trains are running express from Hunts Points Ave. to Parkchester due to a sick passenger at Parkchester. An incident at Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Ave. led to delays on the A, C, E trains and the F train as well. Signal problems at Church Ave. in Brooklyn led to F trains being terminated at Church Ave., and the G trains are running express from Smith-9th St. to Church Ave.

And to add insult to injury to L train riders, the L train was shut down due to an incident at 1st Ave. Service resumed with delays by 9 a.m.

At least there’s the bus … except with this weather … oh never mind.