An MTA subway operator died at a Bronx train yard Thursday morning, possibly due to a cardiac arrest.

The transit worker, 38-year-old Azure Forde, was found lying unresponsive and face up on the tracks at the Mosholu Yard around 8:20 a.m. on Aug. 11, according to NYPD.

Paramedics brought her to Montefiore Hospital where she was pronounced dead, possibly from cardiac arrest, according to law enforcement sources.

There were no indications of trauma on her body or injuries from touching the electrified third rail, and police don’t suspect criminality in her death, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said that Forde joined New York City Transit as an operator less than three months ago on May 15, and that she was bringing a train on the No. 4 line into service at the time of the incident.

“The Transit family is heartbroken to have lost a colleague as she was putting a train into service at the Mosholu Yard to help move New Yorkers, and we are conducting a thorough investigation to determine what happened,” said NYC Transit President Richard Davey in a statement.

The death comes a week after an MTA bus driver also suffered a cardiac arrest and crashed into an elevated subway train track pillar in nearby West Farms while carrying a dozen passengers on Aug. 4.

That 14-year veteran driver remains in critical condition as of Tuesday, according to an NYPD spokesperson.