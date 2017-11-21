The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Tuesday that Andy Byford would take the helm as president of New York City Transit.

Byford, who is expected to start in January, will be responsible for running the city's subways, buses, paratransit services and the Staten Island Railway at a time when the agency is grappling with a new plan to improve service amid growing complaints.

Touting Byford’s more than three decades of experience spanning three continents and extolling his recent five-year stint as CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission, MTA chairman Joe Lhota said the agency was “thrilled” to have him on board.

“Our transit system is the backbone of the world’s greatest city and having someone of Andy’s caliber to lead it will help immensely, particularly when it comes to implementing the Subway Action Plan that we launched this summer,” Lhota said in an emailed statement. “In order to truly stabilize, modernize and improve our transit system, we needed a leader who has done this work at world-class systems and Andy’s successes in Toronto are evidence that he is up to this critically important task.”

Byford will replace acting president Darryl C. Irick, who was named to the position in February after former chair and CEO Tom Prendergast’s departure set off a chain reaction shakeup at the MTA.