Signal problems at the Queens Plaza station delayed trains on Monday morning.

Monday, August 7, 2017

The N, R and W were hit with delays during the morning commute due to switch problems at the Lexington Avenue-59th Street station, according to the MTA.

Riders are advised to plan for additional travel time Monday morning.

The E, R and M trains were also briefly delayed because of signal issues at the Queens Plaza station, but service has resumed as usual.