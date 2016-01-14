N train closings: 9 Brooklyn station platforms close for 14 months

The MTA will shut down Manhattan-bound platforms at nine Brooklyn stations on the N line for more than a year, officials said Thursday.

The stations run from Sunset Park to Bensonhurst and include 8th Avenue, Fort Hamilton Parkway, New Utretcht Avenue and 18th Avenue. The others are 20th Avenue, Bay Parkway, Kings Highway, Avenue U and 86th Street.

The work starts on Jan. 18 and is expected to last 14 months. After the MTA is done, it will shut down Brooklyn-bound platforms at the stations for the overhaul. The entire project, not just the closure periods, is expected to take four years.

Riders are asked to take the D or F, or “back ride” along the N line until they reach a station with a functional platform.

Workers will tackle the stations’ deteriorated platforms, stairways, entrances and handrails, as well as repainting stops. The MTA will add security cameras and help points as well.

“Once these renovations are complete, customers will be greeted by modern amenities, including new lighting, Help Point Intercoms and station artwork that will greatly improve their trips along the Sea Beach Line,” said Wynton Habersham, an acting senior vice president for the Department of Subways, in a statement.