New Year’s Eve can be a magical time for the millions of people who choose to ring in the new year in New York City, but for motorists it’s mostly a time to dread getting behind the wheel.

Streets in Manhattan will begin shutting down to traffic on Sunday in preparation for the Times Square ball drop, and the influx of tourists won't make it any easier to get around either.

If you absolutely must drive somewhere, check this list of street closures before you head out the door.

The following streets will be closed on Sunday at the discretion of the NYPD, according to the city Department of Transportation. Specific times on the street closures have yet to be released by the city.