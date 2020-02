The city is imploring commuters to take public transportation on Gridlock Alert Days.

Gridlock Alert Days, identified by transportation officials, are among the busiest transportation days of the year, when shoppers, travelers and others hit the roadways and cause massive traffic jams. Here’s the calendar for the holiday season:

Wednesday, November 25

Wednesday, December 2

Friday, December 4

Friday, December 11

Wednesday, December 16

Thursday, December 17

Friday, December 18

Wednesday, December 23