Service was suspended for at least 30 minutes Friday morning.

NJ Transit trains between New York and Newark were delayed for up to 60 minutes Friday morning after an Amtrak train hit a person in Secaucus, the agency said.

The transportation agency tweeted that service was suspended between the two stations at about 6:40 a.m. because of a “trespasser strike.” Service was restored by around 7:15 a.m., but extensive delays were expected.

Some Amtrak trains also were delayed because of the incident.

Further details were not immediately available.