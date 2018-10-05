Penn service resumes after NJ Transit train derails

Some NJ Transit trains were running with delays in and out of Penn Station Friday morning after a train derailed the day before, the agency said.

“Train service in and out of Penn Station New York is subject to 30-minute delays following an earlier minor, slow-speed train derailment near Penn Station,” NJ Transit tweeted at about

No injuries were reported in the derailment, the FDNY said.

NJ Transit riders were frustrated with what they saw as an attempt by transit officials to downplay the problem as they remained waiting in terminals or stranded on trains idling in dark tunnels.

“I’ve been waiting here for an hour,” said Jennifer Sheppard, 49, of Morristown, New Jersey adding that her commute is 4 hours long. “I’m a single mom. My son has a math test tomorrow. How long is this going to take?”

Other commuters crowded around the timetable monitors screens and cursed every cancellation announcement.

“I watched three trains get canceled in a row,” said Jane Irwin, an attorney from Summit, New Jersey. “This is more of an airport delay than train delay. It feels like we’re stuck on the tarmac.”