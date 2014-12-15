7 train extension delayed again, MTA says

The $2.4B project that was originally expected to be finished December 2013.

The MTA is again pushing back its opening date for the extension of the No. 7 train. Photo Credit: AP / Evan Vucci

The MTA is again pushing back its opening date for the extension of the No. 7 train to Manhattan’s Far West Side after angling for a February start date.

Officials and an independent engineer told the MTA board Monday that April will be the earliest that the new 7 train extension to 34th Street and 11th Avenue from Times Square will open.

The $2.4 billion project that was originally expected to be finished December 2013 has had problems with an inclined elevator that twice failed during tests and fire alarm and communications systems, that are pushing the end date to the spring.