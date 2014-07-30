No. 7 subway service suspended twice because of fire on the tracks

A fire on the tracks of the 7 subway line between Hunterspoint Ave. in Queens and Grand Central Terminal led authorities to suspend service twice in both directions Wednesday morning, the MTA said.

A smoke condition was reported about 9:59 a.m., the MTA said, and power had to be cut so that firefighters could get to the source. The fire was under control about 10:50 a.m. and service was initially restored about 11:19 a.m., the MTA said.

However, lingering smoke conditions in the tunnel led the MTA to suspend service again at 11:30 a.m., a transit spokeswoman said. Service was resumed at 12:32 p.m.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, she said.

The 7 line was rated the best of 19 subway lines by the Straphangers Campaign in its sixteenth annual “State of the Subways Report Card” released on Wednesday.