No 7 train service between Manhattan and Queens resumed after an hours-long delay caused by a broken rail on Thursday afternoon, the MTA said.

The MTA announced the service had been restored about 4:06 p.m.

No trains had been running between 42nd Street-Times Square Station and Hunters Point Avenue, starting at 1:45 p.m., authorities said.

It was unclear where the rail broke.