No Pants Subway Ride, Double Pants Ride arrive Sunday

It’s time for straphangers to brave the cold plastic of a subway seat in the name of art — and the annual event will go down despite the rain.

“Today’s No Pants Subway Ride is rain or shine #NPSW,” tweeted organizers @ImprovEvery.

The annual “No Pants Subway Ride” will take place in trains across the city Sunday and thousands of commuters are expected to shed their clothes to one layer below the waist. The event has been held since 2002 as part of the Improv Everywhere group, and grown so popular that it expanded to cities around the world.

The first ride had just seven participants, but last year’s ride attracted more than 4,000 scantily-clad straphangers.

Although some are happy to shed their pants, one New York comedian is offering an alternative. Comedian Tony Zaret is creating an alternative flash mob event Sunday called the “Extra Pants Subway Ride,” that calls on people to wear two layers of pants.

“If questioned, simply tell folks that you are using power of improvisational street theater to ‘jam the system’ by making people question what is and isn’t ‘reality,’” the Facebook description for the event said.