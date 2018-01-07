Temperatures in the teens did not stop New Yorkers from joining the No Pants Subway Ride, an annual prank that saw plenty of straphangers shedding bottom layers.

Participants — more than 1,000 locals were expected, organizers said — met up at seven locations in Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan, then rode together, sans pants, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. The global event, which originated in NYC in 2001, hit 32 cities this year.

Scroll down to see photos from this year's local version of the No Pants Subway Ride.