Temperatures in the teens did not stop New Yorkers from joining the No Pants Subway Ride, an annual prank that saw plenty of straphangers shedding bottom layers.

Participants — more than 1,000 locals were expected, organizers said — met up at seven locations in Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan, then rode together, sans pants, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. The global event, which originated in NYC in 2001, hit 32 cities this year.

Scroll down to see photos from this year's local version of the No Pants Subway Ride.

Glen Pannell of Bethpage, a Mike Pence look-alike, was one of hundreds of people who braved frigid temperatures on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Credit: David Handschuh)
Participants in the 17th Annual No Pants Subway Ride cheer as they ride the escalator at the 34th Street-Hudson Yards train station in Manhattan on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Credit: Charles Eckert)
Donning winter hats and boots, these straphangers seemed to enjoy their pants-free day, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Credit: David Handschuh)

A pants-less woman waits for her train at the 5th Avenue-Bryant Park subway station on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Credit: Charles Eckert)
A view of participants from below, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Credit: David Handschuh)
Some had fun with their choice of undies. (Credit: David Handschuh)
The No Pants Subway Ride was definitely a selfie-worthy occasion. (Credit: David Handschuh)
These playful gingerbread men boxers were spotted aboard an N train. (Credit: David Handschuh)

Going pants-less let this commuter show off his "The Little Mermaid" socks. (Credit: David Handschuh)
It's not every day someone adjusts their underpants on the train. (Credit: David Handschuh)
This couple wore matching underpants. (Credit: Charles Eckert)
People swapped pants for goosebumps. (Credit: Charles Eckert)
Kamil Brazet, left, and Bartek Hills, right, of Brooklyn get ready to participate in the pants off subway ride on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Credit: David Handschuh)

A shot of one participant riding the rails sans pants on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Credit: Charles Eckert)
These fancy ladies went all out to show their knickers on Sunday, dressing up in period clothing. (Credit: Charles Eckert)
Riders couldn't help but stare. (Credit: Charles Eckert)